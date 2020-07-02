All apartments in Dallas
6004 White Rose Trail
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:52 PM

6004 White Rose Trail

6004 White Rose Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6004 White Rose Trail, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Updated Home in desirable Prestonwood neighborhood. Located at highly-rated schools in Dallas. 4BD & 3BT. 2 Master Suites. Open layout of beautiful kitchen, wet bar overlooking large living room. High ceiling, LED lightings, large Island with Range Hood. Master bath has a Freestanding Tub, double sink, walk-in closet. Updated paint IN & Out. Newly installed Roof, new Attic Insulation, Fence in 8foot backyard, Pergola built on the patio. Near The Club of Prestonwood, Shopping centers, Restaurants, Parks and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 White Rose Trail have any available units?
6004 White Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 White Rose Trail have?
Some of 6004 White Rose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 White Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6004 White Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 White Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6004 White Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6004 White Rose Trail offer parking?
No, 6004 White Rose Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6004 White Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 White Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 White Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 6004 White Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6004 White Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 6004 White Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 White Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 White Rose Trail has units with dishwashers.

