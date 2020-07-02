6004 White Rose Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Updated Home in desirable Prestonwood neighborhood. Located at highly-rated schools in Dallas. 4BD & 3BT. 2 Master Suites. Open layout of beautiful kitchen, wet bar overlooking large living room. High ceiling, LED lightings, large Island with Range Hood. Master bath has a Freestanding Tub, double sink, walk-in closet. Updated paint IN & Out. Newly installed Roof, new Attic Insulation, Fence in 8foot backyard, Pergola built on the patio. Near The Club of Prestonwood, Shopping centers, Restaurants, Parks and Entertainment.