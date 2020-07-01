5943 Oram Street

Amenities
This charming new-build SFA for lease from Fields Brothers Homes brings you a fresh new take on urban living. This home lives large with its 12' ceilings and walls of windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. Entertain your guests in the grand living area with a 15' wide sliding glass door opening to a large, turfed private backyard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, and floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets. Relax in the breath-taking master suite with its gorgeous bathroom, modern garden tub & custom closet. Has two guest bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, huge game room, skylights & dark gray stained white oak floors. Within walking distance of Lower Greenville & Lakewood.