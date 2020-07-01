5943 Oram Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

This charming new-build SFA for lease from Fields Brothers Homes brings you a fresh new take on urban living. This home lives large with its 12' ceilings and walls of windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. Entertain your guests in the grand living area with a 15' wide sliding glass door opening to a large, turfed private backyard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, and floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets. Relax in the breath-taking master suite with its gorgeous bathroom, modern garden tub & custom closet. Has two guest bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, huge game room, skylights & dark gray stained white oak floors. Within walking distance of Lower Greenville & Lakewood.