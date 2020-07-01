All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5943 Oram Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5943 Oram Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:58 AM

5943 Oram Street

5943 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5943 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
This charming new-build SFA for lease from Fields Brothers Homes brings you a fresh new take on urban living. This home lives large with its 12' ceilings and walls of windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. Entertain your guests in the grand living area with a 15' wide sliding glass door opening to a large, turfed private backyard. Kitchen has stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, and floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets. Relax in the breath-taking master suite with its gorgeous bathroom, modern garden tub & custom closet. Has two guest bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, huge game room, skylights & dark gray stained white oak floors. Within walking distance of Lower Greenville & Lakewood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Oram Street have any available units?
5943 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Oram Street have?
Some of 5943 Oram Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5943 Oram Street offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Oram Street offers parking.
Does 5943 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 5943 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 5943 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 5943 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University