5940 La Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED Great location within a few minutes walk of what D Magazine calls, the hottest block in the city, Lowest Greenville. 8 minutes to downtown by car. Enjoy your luxurious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath retreat.

If somehow you've had your fill of wining and dining in Dallas, stay in and enjoy a 60 inch flat screen with full surround sound in the living room. Sync your Pandora to the built in Sonos soundbar and subwoofer and have a romantic evening alone. Make a delicious meal in your full kitchen. Wholefoods and Trader Joes are just around the corner.

Upstairs bedrooms each have their own 42 inch flat screen and all have their own cable remote so you can all watch something different at the same time.