Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:47 PM

5939 Copperwood Lane

Location

5939 Copperwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated move-in ready Condo on the second floor, at the Prestonwood Country Club & golf course! Great central location of North Dallas, right off Preston. Community styled like a European Village. Minutes away from all major highways, Addison, Restaurants, and shopping. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Master has large walk-in closet and nice balcony! Stainless steel appliances, 3 assigned parking spaces, balcony off the kitchen has built in storage cabinets, and large utility room with sink, built-in cabinets and room for a second refrigerator. New laundry machines in community laundry room. Golf course membership optional. Perfect for a golfers lifestyle. Visit quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Copperwood Lane have any available units?
5939 Copperwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 Copperwood Lane have?
Some of 5939 Copperwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Copperwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Copperwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Copperwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5939 Copperwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5939 Copperwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Copperwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5939 Copperwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Copperwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Copperwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5939 Copperwood Lane has a pool.
Does 5939 Copperwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5939 Copperwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Copperwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5939 Copperwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

