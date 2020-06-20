5939 Copperwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Updated move-in ready Condo on the second floor, at the Prestonwood Country Club & golf course! Great central location of North Dallas, right off Preston. Community styled like a European Village. Minutes away from all major highways, Addison, Restaurants, and shopping. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Master has large walk-in closet and nice balcony! Stainless steel appliances, 3 assigned parking spaces, balcony off the kitchen has built in storage cabinets, and large utility room with sink, built-in cabinets and room for a second refrigerator. New laundry machines in community laundry room. Golf course membership optional. Perfect for a golfers lifestyle. Visit quick!