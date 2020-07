Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has hardwood floors throughout most of the home, an oversized laundry room, and a large fenced backyard. Refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher in kitchen. The 3rd bedroom is accessed through another bedroom, and may be used as an office, extra bedroom, nursery, or playroom.