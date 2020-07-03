5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A3

Amenities
Rent:$845
Welcome home to Enclave at Prestonwood Apartment Homes! We are conveniently located nearby Addisons entertainment, shopping and dining district along with smooth access to several surface streets and I-635 for an easy commute anywhere you want to be. Our beautiful community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring faux granite countertops, nickel hardware, an all electric gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, your own private patio or balcony area, spacious walk in closets, two toned painted accent walls, and central heating and air conditioning. Relax and unwind in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, soothing spa or outdoor kitchen areas with gas barbecue grills. We offer a game room with a billiards table, clubhouse and childrens play area. Residents appreciate our on-call/on-site maintenance, fully equipped business center and our easy access utility connect via the internet. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home at Enclave at Prestonwood!
Pets OK w deposit
Accent Walls Available
All Electric Kitchen
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fans
Central Air/Heating
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Faux-Granite Countertops
Gourmet Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Nickel Hardware
Oven
Private Balcony or Patio
Refrigerator
Spacious Walk In Closets
Two-Tone Paint
Updated Fixtures
Vertical and Mini Blinds
Mon-Fri 8:30am - 5:30
Saturday 10:00am - 5:30
Sunday 1:00am - 5:30
