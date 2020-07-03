5927 Lindell Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Brand new condo for rent, located on Lindell Ave, just 1-2 blocks from Greenville & Live Oak, is within walking distance to some of the best attractions in East Dallas. This beautiful, 3 story, 2bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts high ceilings and large windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. The Kitchen area is superb with stainless steel bosch appliances, granite countertops, and soft-close under-mount custom cabinetry. Relax in the spacious master suite with a terrific bathroom and breath-taking walk-in closet. Enjoy quiet time in the 3rd-floor bonus space or welcome your guests to stay the night in the 1st-floor bedroom.