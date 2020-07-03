5927 Lindell Avenue

Amenities
Brand new condo for rent, located on Lindell Ave, just 1-2 blocks from Greenville & Live Oak, is within walking distance to some of the best attractions in East Dallas. This beautiful, 3 story, 2bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts high ceilings and large windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. The Kitchen area is superb with stainless steel bosch appliances, granite countertops, and soft-close under-mount custom cabinetry. Relax in the spacious master suite with a terrific bathroom and breath-taking walk-in closet. Enjoy quiet time in the 3rd-floor bonus space or welcome your guests to stay the night in the 1st-floor bedroom.