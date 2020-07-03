All apartments in Dallas
5927 Lindell Avenue

5927 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5927 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new condo for rent, located on Lindell Ave, just 1-2 blocks from Greenville & Live Oak, is within walking distance to some of the best attractions in East Dallas. This beautiful, 3 story, 2bed, 2.5 bath condo boasts high ceilings and large windows, bringing in an abundance of natural light. The Kitchen area is superb with stainless steel bosch appliances, granite countertops, and soft-close under-mount custom cabinetry. Relax in the spacious master suite with a terrific bathroom and breath-taking walk-in closet. Enjoy quiet time in the 3rd-floor bonus space or welcome your guests to stay the night in the 1st-floor bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Lindell Avenue have any available units?
5927 Lindell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5927 Lindell Avenue have?
Some of 5927 Lindell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Lindell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Lindell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Lindell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5927 Lindell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5927 Lindell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5927 Lindell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5927 Lindell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Lindell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Lindell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5927 Lindell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5927 Lindell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5927 Lindell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Lindell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5927 Lindell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

