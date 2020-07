Amenities

in unit laundry pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

TWO BEDROOM WITH TWO FULL BATHS. LOVELY UNIT LOCATED IN WELL DESIRED AREA IN SUMMERSET VILLAGE. THIS UNIT IS SPACIOUS AND HAS A NICE COZY FEEL NEW CARPET , FIREPLACE, COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES WITH STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. GATED ENTRY AND LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SCHEDULE TODAY.