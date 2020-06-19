5920 Gladeside Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

This Mediterranean villa Estate has an enchanting design that has been influenced by World Travels. From the wine cellar to the architectural symmetry throughout this estate, there is an endlessness to the craftsmanship. Sitting on almost acre cul-de-sac lot backed up to Preston Trails golf course with stunning views. Perched uphill with birds-eye views of the meticulously groomed greens. Highlighting a downstairs in-law suite that could dressed as a second master. This 5bed 6.2bath has it all. The upstairs master suite is truly an owners' retreat with oversized bathroom & fitness room inside. Enjoy the outdoor oasis and cabana with a built-in grill sitting by the pool overlooking the prestigious golf course.