Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5920 Gladeside Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5920 Gladeside Court

5920 Gladeside Court · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Gladeside Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This Mediterranean villa Estate has an enchanting design that has been influenced by World Travels. From the wine cellar to the architectural symmetry throughout this estate, there is an endlessness to the craftsmanship. Sitting on almost acre cul-de-sac lot backed up to Preston Trails golf course with stunning views. Perched uphill with birds-eye views of the meticulously groomed greens. Highlighting a downstairs in-law suite that could dressed as a second master. This 5bed 6.2bath has it all. The upstairs master suite is truly an owners' retreat with oversized bathroom & fitness room inside. Enjoy the outdoor oasis and cabana with a built-in grill sitting by the pool overlooking the prestigious golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Gladeside Court have any available units?
5920 Gladeside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Gladeside Court have?
Some of 5920 Gladeside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Gladeside Court currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Gladeside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Gladeside Court pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Gladeside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5920 Gladeside Court offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Gladeside Court offers parking.
Does 5920 Gladeside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Gladeside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Gladeside Court have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Gladeside Court has a pool.
Does 5920 Gladeside Court have accessible units?
No, 5920 Gladeside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Gladeside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Gladeside Court has units with dishwashers.

