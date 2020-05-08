5916 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fantastic home located in the heart of Stonewall Terrace and Mockingbird Elementary. Walking distance to Greenville Ave. food and fun. Beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters, and updated paint colors throughout, this floorplan is great for entertaining! Kitchen boasts granite countertops ,subway tile backsplash ,stainless appliances, and Jenn-Air gas-electric convection range. Large deck in the backyard just in time for summer barbecues!

*New Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.