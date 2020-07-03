All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5915 Reiger Avenue

5915 Reiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this wonderfully cared for 3 Bedroom Junius Heights beauty complete with a front porch to welcome you! This home features 2 living areas + one living room comes complete with an office nook + formal dining room with hardwoods + updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open floorplan + 2 updated bathrooms and spacious size bedrooms. The backyard features a wood deck, automatic gate, 2 car garage with unfinished guest quarters that can be used for additional storage. All kitchen appliances and yard work are included in rent. We are pet friendly with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5915 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5915 Reiger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Reiger Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Reiger Avenue offers parking.
Does 5915 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Reiger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5915 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5915 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

