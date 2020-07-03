5915 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this wonderfully cared for 3 Bedroom Junius Heights beauty complete with a front porch to welcome you! This home features 2 living areas + one living room comes complete with an office nook + formal dining room with hardwoods + updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open floorplan + 2 updated bathrooms and spacious size bedrooms. The backyard features a wood deck, automatic gate, 2 car garage with unfinished guest quarters that can be used for additional storage. All kitchen appliances and yard work are included in rent. We are pet friendly with additional deposit.