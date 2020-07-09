All apartments in Dallas
5902 Glen Heather Drive
5902 Glen Heather Drive

5902 Glen Heather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Glen Heather Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

Property Amenities
Charming 1 story duplex. Hardwood floors throughout this fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Light bright living area with vaulted ceilings. Large windows allow for views of lush landscaping. Study can also be used as a second living area. Spacious master bedroom has a sliding glass door overlooking the exquisite gardens. Master bath and secondary bath have both been tastefully updated. Excellent storage throughout. Lease includes washer dryer and refrigerator.
**NO PETS** Owner desires a lease term of 6-12 months.
SEE DOC SECTION FOR LEASE APP AND INSTRUCTIONS.

Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all measurements and information. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have any available units?
5902 Glen Heather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have?
Some of 5902 Glen Heather Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Glen Heather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Glen Heather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Glen Heather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Glen Heather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive offer parking?
No, 5902 Glen Heather Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 Glen Heather Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have a pool?
No, 5902 Glen Heather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have accessible units?
No, 5902 Glen Heather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Glen Heather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Glen Heather Drive has units with dishwashers.

