5902 Glen Heather Drive

Charming 1 story duplex. Hardwood floors throughout this fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Light bright living area with vaulted ceilings. Large windows allow for views of lush landscaping. Study can also be used as a second living area. Spacious master bedroom has a sliding glass door overlooking the exquisite gardens. Master bath and secondary bath have both been tastefully updated. Excellent storage throughout. Lease includes washer dryer and refrigerator. **NO PETS** Owner desires a lease term of 6-12 months. SEE DOC SECTION FOR LEASE APP AND INSTRUCTIONS.
Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all measurements and information. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
