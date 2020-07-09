5902 Glen Heather Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 1 story duplex. Hardwood floors throughout this fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Light bright living area with vaulted ceilings. Large windows allow for views of lush landscaping. Study can also be used as a second living area. Spacious master bedroom has a sliding glass door overlooking the exquisite gardens. Master bath and secondary bath have both been tastefully updated. Excellent storage throughout. Lease includes washer dryer and refrigerator.

**NO PETS** Owner desires a lease term of 6-12 months.

SEE DOC SECTION FOR LEASE APP AND INSTRUCTIONS.



Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all measurements and information. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.