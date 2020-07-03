All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 AM

5839 Ellsworth Avenue

5839 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright, sophisticated cottage in M-Streets with all hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, b-fast bar, fenced backyard, deck & garage with gated drive. Master bed has a large walk-in closet & private ensuite large master bath. Brand new washer-dryer included in lease plus all stainless steel appliances, just totally renovated by the owner, walk to Mockingbird Elem, Greenville, grocery, Glorias & more! Property can be leased furnished. All appliances plus washer and dryer to remain with the home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5839 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5839 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

