Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:28 AM

5832 Anita Street

5832 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Anita Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated ready to move-in home. Close to SMU, Mockingbird Station, M-streets, White rock lake, Katy trail. Walk to Mockingbird elementary. Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and shaker cabinets. All new steel appliances, Gas range, refrigerator with water dispenser, microwave, dishwasher. Includes washer dryer. All new windows. Lots of natural light. Living room with gorgeous wood floors opens into large dining area with space for a large table. Sun room, and additional room next to kitchen can be office or exercise room. Huge wooden deck leads to a large backyard with space for entertaining and a large storage. Per Tax total building sq ft is 1294. Garage converted to living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Anita Street have any available units?
5832 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Anita Street have?
Some of 5832 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5832 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 5832 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5832 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 5832 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 5832 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

