5832 Anita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous updated ready to move-in home. Close to SMU, Mockingbird Station, M-streets, White rock lake, Katy trail. Walk to Mockingbird elementary. Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and shaker cabinets. All new steel appliances, Gas range, refrigerator with water dispenser, microwave, dishwasher. Includes washer dryer. All new windows. Lots of natural light. Living room with gorgeous wood floors opens into large dining area with space for a large table. Sun room, and additional room next to kitchen can be office or exercise room. Huge wooden deck leads to a large backyard with space for entertaining and a large storage. Per Tax total building sq ft is 1294. Garage converted to living space.