Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This spectacular, 11,476-square-foot home in Old Preston Hollow brings to mind a rambling villa in Provence. With five bedrooms and 5.3 baths, the two-story, 14-year-old manse boasts custom millwork, multiple marble fireplaces, vintage fixtures, and museum-quality walls with special lighting for fine artwork throughout. The well-manicured grounds include mature oak, holly, and crepe myrtle trees, plus a pool with an attached spa.