Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home, fully remodeled with great layout. Bright neutral paint tones and gorgeous laminate wood floors welcome you into the home. Two spacious living and dining areas, exposed wood beams and wood burning fireplace. Galley kitchen boasts ss appliances, modern back splash and black granite counter tops accented by white cabinets. Nice sized bedrooms and large fenced yard. **pets case by case **50.00 monthly pet rent per pet** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing