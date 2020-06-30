5762 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard-to-find 1 story, updated 3 bed, 2 bath hm with fenced yard, steps from lower Greenville!! Walk into foyer with updated paint and large living room with gas fireplace. The open kitchen includes breakfast bar, pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and built-in microwave. The master bedroom has a door to the back yard easy for pet owners, 2 closets, bath with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Attached 2-car oversized garage has updated flooring. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to walk to shops and restaurants in one of the hottest areas in Dallas!!