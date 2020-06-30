All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5762 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5762 Belmont Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:40 PM

5762 Belmont Avenue

5762 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5762 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hard-to-find 1 story, updated 3 bed, 2 bath hm with fenced yard, steps from lower Greenville!! Walk into foyer with updated paint and large living room with gas fireplace. The open kitchen includes breakfast bar, pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and built-in microwave. The master bedroom has a door to the back yard easy for pet owners, 2 closets, bath with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Attached 2-car oversized garage has updated flooring. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to walk to shops and restaurants in one of the hottest areas in Dallas!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5762 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5762 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5762 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5762 Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5762 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5762 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5762 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5762 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5762 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5762 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5762 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5762 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5762 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5762 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5762 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5762 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5762 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5762 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University