All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5743 Goodwin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5743 Goodwin Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:05 AM

5743 Goodwin Avenue

5743 Goodwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5743 Goodwin Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated duplex w huge gourmet kitchen & thoughtfully designed storage features, SS appliances, and sleek granite bar and countertops perfect for entertaining *Designer touches throughout open concept floorplan that include beautiful hardwoods, crown moulding, museum-like lighting to make art on walls stand out dramatically, & custom built-in desk top & file drawer *Lots of windows for abundant natural light *Full size washer & dryer *Energy efficient zone controlled HVAC *Extra insulation for maximum quiet *Plantation wood blinds *Reserved, covered parking for up to 2 cars steps away from back door *Excellent location - short walk to Blue Goose, Dodie's, Terrilli's, Stan's Blue Note, and Halcyon Coffee House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have any available units?
5743 Goodwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have?
Some of 5743 Goodwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 Goodwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5743 Goodwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 Goodwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5743 Goodwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5743 Goodwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5743 Goodwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 5743 Goodwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5743 Goodwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 Goodwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 Goodwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University