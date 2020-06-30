5743 Goodwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated duplex w huge gourmet kitchen & thoughtfully designed storage features, SS appliances, and sleek granite bar and countertops perfect for entertaining *Designer touches throughout open concept floorplan that include beautiful hardwoods, crown moulding, museum-like lighting to make art on walls stand out dramatically, & custom built-in desk top & file drawer *Lots of windows for abundant natural light *Full size washer & dryer *Energy efficient zone controlled HVAC *Extra insulation for maximum quiet *Plantation wood blinds *Reserved, covered parking for up to 2 cars steps away from back door *Excellent location - short walk to Blue Goose, Dodie's, Terrilli's, Stan's Blue Note, and Halcyon Coffee House.