5742 W Hanover Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE CHARMING 3-2 WITH 2 LIVING AREAS. KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM. COVERED FRONT PORCH, LUSH LANDSCAPING WITH FLAGSTONE WALKWAY AND PATIO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT, HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, FRENCH DOORS FROM MASTER TO BACKYARD, SAFESTACK SAFE IN MASTER CLOSET, SECURITY SYSTEM, SPRINKLER SYSTEM. DOG LOVER'S DELIGHT: DOG DR, DOG RUN, BACK GATE OPENS TO DEVONSHIRE DOG PARK AND COMMUNITY GARDEN. DARLING CHICKEN COOP. FANTASTIC LOCATION AND NEIGHBORHOOD-WALK THE 'HOOD AND TO LOVERS LANE! ACCESS TO TOLLROAD AND NORTHWEST HWY - DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER!!