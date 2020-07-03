5735 Remington Park Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Live in Far North Dallas and Plano ISD. Beautifully updated townhome just ready for its new tenant! Glistening wood floors and cozy fireplace in living area greet you as you enter. Granite counters and stainless appliances including fridge in the kitchen are a gourmet's delight. The master bath has dual sinks, neutral tones and chrome. Enjoy backyard BBQ on your patio with pergola which is surrounded by privacy wood fencing. Then take a stroll down to the community pool where you can swim and relax. This property is conveniently located near Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Tenant is only responsible for yard maintenance behind the fencing. Stackable washer and dryer and water bills are included!