Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

5735 Remington Park Square

5735 Remington Park Square · No Longer Available
Location

5735 Remington Park Square, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Live in Far North Dallas and Plano ISD. Beautifully updated townhome just ready for its new tenant! Glistening wood floors and cozy fireplace in living area greet you as you enter. Granite counters and stainless appliances including fridge in the kitchen are a gourmet's delight. The master bath has dual sinks, neutral tones and chrome. Enjoy backyard BBQ on your patio with pergola which is surrounded by privacy wood fencing. Then take a stroll down to the community pool where you can swim and relax. This property is conveniently located near Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Tenant is only responsible for yard maintenance behind the fencing. Stackable washer and dryer and water bills are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Remington Park Square have any available units?
5735 Remington Park Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5735 Remington Park Square have?
Some of 5735 Remington Park Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 Remington Park Square currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Remington Park Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Remington Park Square pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Remington Park Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5735 Remington Park Square offer parking?
No, 5735 Remington Park Square does not offer parking.
Does 5735 Remington Park Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5735 Remington Park Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Remington Park Square have a pool?
Yes, 5735 Remington Park Square has a pool.
Does 5735 Remington Park Square have accessible units?
No, 5735 Remington Park Square does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Remington Park Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 Remington Park Square has units with dishwashers.

