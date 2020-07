5722 Williamstown Road

Amenities

4 or 5 Bedroom VERSATILE FLOOR PLAN WITH BRIGHT CERAMIC TILE GARDEN ROOM VIEWS BACK YARD,SEPARATE IRON GATED POOL,PLAY AREA! NO CARPETS! OWNER SAYS ALLERGY FREE WITH WOOD, CERAMIC, AND TRAVERTINE TILE FLOORS!ELECTRONIC GATE COVERED REAR PARKING. SEPARATE BREAKFAST ROOM WITH BUILT IN HUTCH AND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS!DE-HUMIDIFIERS,REPLACED AIR DUCTS,SPECIAL AIR FILTERS. PLAY GYM FORT! within the ERUV. Currently tenant occupied until end of JUNE.

Tenant to pay for yard care and security system activation and for pool service. Home warranty coverage with service call fee paid by tenant. House will be delivered in excellent condition upon move-out of current tenants.