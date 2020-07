Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully restored and updated historic home for lease in the heart of the M streets. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2bath floorplan with bonus living area that could double as a study, large 2 car garage, open backyard with custom deck perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, slate backsplash, cherry cabinets and SS appliances and master includes updated bathroom with walk-in closet. Simply Stunning.