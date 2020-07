Amenities

Spacious floor plan conveniently located near local restaurants, shops and nightlife at Glendale Oaks you're in the heart of East Dallas minutes from lower Greenville! With a courtyard in the center with tree coverage enjoy your spacious apartment home equipped with massive walk in closets, laminate flooring throughout with an appliance package! Will be equipped with a new stainless steel appliance package, new backsplash and more updates. Available the third week of April on the 15th