5639 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool key fob access new construction yoga

No wasted space in this 3 story townhome layout! Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the top floor with ensuite bathrooms & walk-in closets. Private fenced in yard & ample storage in this layout as well as high end features such as wireless speaker system, gas range, nest thermostats, wine refrigerator, custom closets, washer & dryer, keyless entry & more! Onsite amenities include resort style pool, dog park, 2 level gym w yoga studio & fitness classes offered. Amazing location walkable to all that Lower Greenville has to offer. List Price reflects net effective rate with 8 weeks free factored in on a 15 month lease. Specials are taken UPFRONT. Market rent is $3320. Pricing & specials subject to change.