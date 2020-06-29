5637 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Prime location in the Lower Greenville Ave area. Beautiful 1st floor unit available - 3 beds, 1 bath, newly remodeled! Fantastic layout includes updated flooring, fresh paint throughout; new granite, subway tile backsplash, sink, SS appliances in kitchen; updated bathroom. Spacious rooms with great arches & lots of natural light filtering through. Utility room for full sized washer & dryer. Walking & biking distance to Lower Greenville and Knox-Henderson area; easy access to highway. Gorgeous & move in ready!! Photos are of upstairs unit but all renovations identical. Two of the bedrooms have locking doors that go to outside. Shared backyard, shared rear parking. Pet deposit is per pet-at owners discretion.