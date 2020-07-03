5631 Victor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to lease a single family home in Junius Heights neighborhood. Great split floor plan with two good sized bedrooms both with a walk-in closet and two full baths. Vaulted ceilings in the spacious combined living and dining room and light colored floors throughout give it a bright and airy feel. No carpet in this home and separate utility room in the hallway. Large back yard and partially fenced around the patio. Sought after location, near the Santa Fe Trail, Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, and White Rock Lake.