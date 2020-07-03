All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 20 2019 at 2:46 AM

5631 Victor Street

5631 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5631 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to lease a single family home in Junius Heights neighborhood. Great split floor plan with two good sized bedrooms both with a walk-in closet and two full baths. Vaulted ceilings in the spacious combined living and dining room and light colored floors throughout give it a bright and airy feel. No carpet in this home and separate utility room in the hallway. Large back yard and partially fenced around the patio. Sought after location, near the Santa Fe Trail, Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, and White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Victor Street have any available units?
5631 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 Victor Street have?
Some of 5631 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 5631 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5631 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 5631 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 5631 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 5631 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 Victor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

