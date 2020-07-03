5619 Mercedes Avenue

Amenities

Recently renovated Tudor + Guest Quarters conveniently located near Lower Greenville. Just a stone's throw away from all of the fun dining and entertainment in the area! Wonderful quiet neighborhood, the main home has 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a spacious kitchen perfect for dining and entertaining. The two-story guest quarter has the kitchen, living room, private 1 bed and 1 bath on the second floor with a basement perfect for a study or second living area. The spacious backyard is perfect for lounging and relaxing!