Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 Vickery Boulevard

5616 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now...Absolutely beautiful upstairs unit two bedroom on one bathroom duplex with hardwoods, private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and private parking. One block from Lower Greenville. Walk to Lower Greenville shops, restaurants and bars. Very Important. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is an $85 processing fee. Small pets under 25 lbs. only with $ 20-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5616 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5616 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Vickery Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Vickery Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5616 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5616 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

