5616 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking refrigerator

Available Now...Absolutely beautiful upstairs unit two bedroom on one bathroom duplex with hardwoods, private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and private parking. One block from Lower Greenville. Walk to Lower Greenville shops, restaurants and bars. Very Important. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is an $85 processing fee. Small pets under 25 lbs. only with $ 20-month pet fee