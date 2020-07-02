All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5616 Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5616 Tremont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 Tremont Street

5616 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5616 Tremont Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated Craftsman home with Updated Guest quarters in the back. House has 1409 sq ft plus spacious guest quarter with 1068 sq ft. Open living area with Hardwood floors. Two dining areas. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Lots of windows and light and bright.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Tremont Street have any available units?
5616 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Tremont Street have?
Some of 5616 Tremont Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5616 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 5616 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 5616 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 5616 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University