5616 Tremont Street, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated Craftsman home with Updated Guest quarters in the back. House has 1409 sq ft plus spacious guest quarter with 1068 sq ft. Open living area with Hardwood floors. Two dining areas. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Lots of windows and light and bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5616 Tremont Street have any available units?
5616 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Tremont Street have?
Some of 5616 Tremont Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.