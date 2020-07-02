5616 Tremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful updated Craftsman home with Updated Guest quarters in the back. House has 1409 sq ft plus spacious guest quarter with 1068 sq ft. Open living area with Hardwood floors. Two dining areas. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Lots of windows and light and bright.