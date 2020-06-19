5613 Martel Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom home for lease in Dallas. High ceilings and hand scraped hardwood flooring welcome you into this bright and open home! Study with French doors. Open concept floor plan with lots of windows overlooking the Flagstone patio, allowing natural light to flow through. Marble and granite. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Downstairs wet bar, great for entertaining! Upstairs features a Master bed with luxurious master bath featuring a jetted tub, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. 2 other beds and baths upstairs. Walking distance to Glencoe Park, Mockingbird station, dining, shopping, and nightlife! NO PETS. Kitchen fridge, washer, and dryer convey with lease!