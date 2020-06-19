All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

5613 Martel Avenue

5613 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom home for lease in Dallas. High ceilings and hand scraped hardwood flooring welcome you into this bright and open home! Study with French doors. Open concept floor plan with lots of windows overlooking the Flagstone patio, allowing natural light to flow through. Marble and granite. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Downstairs wet bar, great for entertaining! Upstairs features a Master bed with luxurious master bath featuring a jetted tub, dual sink vanity, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. 2 other beds and baths upstairs. Walking distance to Glencoe Park, Mockingbird station, dining, shopping, and nightlife! NO PETS. Kitchen fridge, washer, and dryer convey with lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Martel Avenue have any available units?
5613 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 5613 Martel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5613 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5613 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 Martel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5613 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5613 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

