5608 Tremont Street

Amenities
1 BR/1 Bath Duplex for rent in East Dallas/Junius Heights Neighborhood
$1,475
Immediate availability for a charming 1 bed/1 bath single family home located in the Junius Heights / Old East Dallas neighborhood near Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Greenville Ave & major freeways.
• 5608 Tremont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
• 943 sq ft., 1 Bed/1 Bath
• Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances: Glass top
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (W/D available for $30/mo.)
• Hardwood floors
• Updated Bathroom
• NEW Central HVAC system & Foundation
• Fenced in back yard
• Front Porch with great space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)
• Off Street Parking (Garage space available for $75/mo.)
• Rent: $1,475
• Security Deposit: $1,475
• Available: March 1, 2020
***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.