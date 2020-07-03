5608 Tremont Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 BR/1 Bath Duplex for rent in East Dallas/Junius Heights Neighborhood



$1,475



Immediate availability for a charming 1 bed/1 bath single family home located in the Junius Heights / Old East Dallas neighborhood near Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Greenville Ave & major freeways.



• 5608 Tremont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

• 943 sq ft., 1 Bed/1 Bath

• Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances: Glass top

Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher

• Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (W/D available for $30/mo.)

• Hardwood floors

• Updated Bathroom

• NEW Central HVAC system & Foundation

• Fenced in back yard

• Front Porch with great space for sitting area

• Bi-weekly lawn service included

• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)

• Off Street Parking (Garage space available for $75/mo.)

• Rent: $1,475

• Security Deposit: $1,475

• Available: March 1, 2020



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.