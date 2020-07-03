All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

5608 Tremont Street

5608 Tremont St · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Tremont St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 BR/1 Bath Duplex for rent in East Dallas/Junius Heights Neighborhood

$1,475

Immediate availability for a charming 1 bed/1 bath single family home located in the Junius Heights / Old East Dallas neighborhood near Lakewood Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Greenville Ave & major freeways.

• 5608 Tremont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
• 943 sq ft., 1 Bed/1 Bath
• Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances: Glass top
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (W/D available for $30/mo.)
• Hardwood floors
• Updated Bathroom
• NEW Central HVAC system & Foundation
• Fenced in back yard
• Front Porch with great space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)
• Off Street Parking (Garage space available for $75/mo.)
• Rent: $1,475
• Security Deposit: $1,475
• Available: March 1, 2020

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Tremont Street have any available units?
5608 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 Tremont Street have?
Some of 5608 Tremont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 Tremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 5608 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 5608 Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 5608 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 5608 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 5608 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.

