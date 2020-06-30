All apartments in Dallas
5607 Belmont Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5607 Belmont Avenue

5607 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
new construction
yoga
Inspired by the craftsman-styled homes of this historic neighborhood, this property offers rare townhome units & an abundance of amenities. In addition to it's central Dallas location, it's also steps from some of the most buzz-worthy venues. Beyond the elegant interiors & large fenced-in yard evidenced in the photos, there are additional features such as a wireless speaker system, gas range, washer & dryer, wine refrigerator, custom closets, keyless entry & dual thermostats. Onsite perks: resort style pool, dog park, and 2 level gym with yoga studio & fitness classes. List Price reflects net effective rate w 8 weeks free factored in on a 15 month lease. Specials are taken UPFRONT. Market rent is $3290.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5607 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5607 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5607 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5607 Belmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 5607 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5607 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

