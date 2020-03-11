All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5511 Mercedes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5511 Mercedes Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

5511 Mercedes Avenue

5511 Mercedes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5511 Mercedes Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A sophisticated elegance can be found throughout this one of a kind Tudor home. An outstanding kitchen-den features Carrara marble, Subzero, Dacor & Asko appliances, a banquette and walls of custom cabinetry. Exquisite downstairs ensuite complete with California Closets. Incredible second story boasts a large playroom, a laundry room with sink, three additional bedrooms, two additional baths and an abundance of storage space. Other features include intercom monitoring system, stone patios, a fire pit, automatic gate...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have any available units?
5511 Mercedes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have?
Some of 5511 Mercedes Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Mercedes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Mercedes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Mercedes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Mercedes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Mercedes Avenue offers parking.
Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Mercedes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have a pool?
No, 5511 Mercedes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5511 Mercedes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Mercedes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Mercedes Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University