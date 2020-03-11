5511 Mercedes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

A sophisticated elegance can be found throughout this one of a kind Tudor home. An outstanding kitchen-den features Carrara marble, Subzero, Dacor & Asko appliances, a banquette and walls of custom cabinetry. Exquisite downstairs ensuite complete with California Closets. Incredible second story boasts a large playroom, a laundry room with sink, three additional bedrooms, two additional baths and an abundance of storage space. Other features include intercom monitoring system, stone patios, a fire pit, automatic gate...