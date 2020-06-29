5506 Banting Way

Amenities
This STUNNINGLY REMODELED HOME is ready for you! Open living concept with plenty of room and lots of natural light. Completely remodeled home with top of the line finishes: NEW Air Conditioner and Furnace, wood laminate floor throughout; NEW kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances; fresh neutral paint; modern tile, gutters; lighting and plumbing fixtures. Large walk in master shower, completely remodeled bathrooms. You won't need to do anything, just move in and enjoy your new home!
Perfect location near schools, minutes to downtown, retail and entertainment.