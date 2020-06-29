All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5506 Banting Way
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:39 AM

5506 Banting Way

5506 Banting Way · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Banting Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This STUNNINGLY REMODELED HOME is ready for you! Open living concept with plenty of room and lots of natural light. Completely remodeled home with top of the line finishes: NEW Air Conditioner and Furnace, wood laminate floor throughout; NEW kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances; fresh neutral paint; modern tile, gutters; lighting and plumbing fixtures. Large walk in master shower, completely remodeled bathrooms. You won't need to do anything, just move in and enjoy your new home!
Perfect location near schools, minutes to downtown, retail and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Banting Way have any available units?
5506 Banting Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 Banting Way have?
Some of 5506 Banting Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Banting Way currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Banting Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Banting Way pet-friendly?
No, 5506 Banting Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5506 Banting Way offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Banting Way offers parking.
Does 5506 Banting Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Banting Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Banting Way have a pool?
No, 5506 Banting Way does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Banting Way have accessible units?
No, 5506 Banting Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Banting Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Banting Way does not have units with dishwashers.

