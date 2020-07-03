5505 Northaven Road

Available for short term lease for an increased monthly rent rate. Will consider pets on case by case basis. Gorgeous .57 acre lot in a prime Dallas location. Traditionally-styled home with abundant light and spacious layout. Beautiful yard for entertaining and plenty of room for the addition of a pool. Plantation shutters. Updated flooring in 2016. A great opportunity to add your finishing touches!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
