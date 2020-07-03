All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:34 AM

5503 Richard Ave

5503 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in Historic Vickery Place- 75206 - Beautiful Craftsman home. Great hardwood floors. Tall ceilings. Handcrafted trim and molding. Custom windows. Custom closet in the master bedroom. Kitchen features butcher block counters with stainless steel appliance package. Even includes a wine cooler. Large backyard with 8 foot privacy fence and wood deck. Security system to keep eyes on all areas. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, etc...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4925781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Richard Ave have any available units?
5503 Richard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5503 Richard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Richard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Richard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Richard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5503 Richard Ave offer parking?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Richard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Richard Ave have a pool?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Richard Ave have accessible units?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Richard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Richard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Richard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

