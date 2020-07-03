5503 Richard Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in Historic Vickery Place- 75206 - Beautiful Craftsman home. Great hardwood floors. Tall ceilings. Handcrafted trim and molding. Custom windows. Custom closet in the master bedroom. Kitchen features butcher block counters with stainless steel appliance package. Even includes a wine cooler. Large backyard with 8 foot privacy fence and wood deck. Security system to keep eyes on all areas. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, etc...



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4925781)