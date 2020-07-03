5446 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated Tudor home in the heart of the M Streets. The main house features 2 beds, 2 baths with a chef's kitchen, multiple living areas and a fabulous backyard with an open patio, screened in gazebo and a large pool. There is also the option to utilize a separate one room, one bath apartment above the two car garage. Found within the Greenland Hills neighborhood, this home is a short walk or bike ride to Greenville Ave, Knox Henderson, SMU and so much more. The landlord will cover lawn care and the maintenance of the pool plus add a top to the kitchen island.