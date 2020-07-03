All apartments in Dallas
Location

5446 Monticello Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Tudor home in the heart of the M Streets. The main house features 2 beds, 2 baths with a chef's kitchen, multiple living areas and a fabulous backyard with an open patio, screened in gazebo and a large pool. There is also the option to utilize a separate one room, one bath apartment above the two car garage. Found within the Greenland Hills neighborhood, this home is a short walk or bike ride to Greenville Ave, Knox Henderson, SMU and so much more. The landlord will cover lawn care and the maintenance of the pool plus add a top to the kitchen island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
5446 Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 5446 Monticello Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Monticello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5446 Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5446 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Monticello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5446 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5446 Monticello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5446 Monticello Avenue has a pool.
Does 5446 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5446 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5446 Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.

