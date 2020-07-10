5445 Beecher Street

Amenities

Bright and Light Home in Excellent Location. This is a 3 story, single family home with 2 bedrooms and an ensuite bath on the 1st floor and the master with ensuite bath on the 2nd the floor. The kitchen is appointed with stone counters and stainless steel appliances. There is an open floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen and a bonus space on the 3rd floor also with a half bath and 3rd floor has access to an oversized balcony with. Western views. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Weber Grill included with lease. No Pets Please. Community includes: guest parking, clubhouse, pool, and parks.