Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

5445 Beecher Street

5445 Beecher St · No Longer Available
Location

5445 Beecher St, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Bright and Light Home in Excellent Location. This is a 3 story, single family home with 2 bedrooms and an ensuite bath on the 1st floor and the master with ensuite bath on the 2nd the floor. The kitchen is appointed with stone counters and stainless steel appliances. There is an open floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen and a bonus space on the 3rd floor also with a half bath and 3rd floor has access to an oversized balcony with. Western views. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Weber Grill included with lease. No Pets Please. Community includes: guest parking, clubhouse, pool, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 Beecher Street have any available units?
5445 Beecher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5445 Beecher Street have?
Some of 5445 Beecher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 Beecher Street currently offering any rent specials?
5445 Beecher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 Beecher Street pet-friendly?
No, 5445 Beecher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5445 Beecher Street offer parking?
Yes, 5445 Beecher Street offers parking.
Does 5445 Beecher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5445 Beecher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 Beecher Street have a pool?
Yes, 5445 Beecher Street has a pool.
Does 5445 Beecher Street have accessible units?
No, 5445 Beecher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 Beecher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5445 Beecher Street has units with dishwashers.

