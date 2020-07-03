Updated-big-great lower Greenville half duplex, formals, 2 living area, garage space, patio, full size washer or dryer connections. Private Backyard! Fenced! Carpet and hardwoods, each bedroom with Bath!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5437 Anita ST have any available units?
5437 Anita ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Anita ST have?
Some of 5437 Anita ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Anita ST currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Anita ST is not currently offering any rent specials.