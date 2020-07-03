All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:49 AM

5437 Anita ST

5437 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

5437 Anita Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated-big-great lower Greenville half duplex, formals, 2 living area, garage space, patio, full size washer or dryer connections. Private Backyard! Fenced! Carpet and hardwoods, each bedroom with Bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Anita ST have any available units?
5437 Anita ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Anita ST have?
Some of 5437 Anita ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Anita ST currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Anita ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Anita ST pet-friendly?
No, 5437 Anita ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5437 Anita ST offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Anita ST offers parking.
Does 5437 Anita ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5437 Anita ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Anita ST have a pool?
No, 5437 Anita ST does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Anita ST have accessible units?
No, 5437 Anita ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Anita ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Anita ST has units with dishwashers.

