5435 Melrose Ave

Executive New Construction Modern SFA unit with a huge back yard.
5433 Melrose is a great location, close to Knox-Henderson, Greenville Ave and downtown Dallas. Very quiet street and walkable to great dining, entertaining and shopping. Simple and elegant design with clean lines and high-quality materials throughout. Highly energy-efficient home with foam insulation. Open concept living extended sightlines to the large back yard. Huge Master suite and 2 good size guest beds with their own bathrooms. Remarkable Beautiful rooftop deck providing great entertaining space, with views of Downtown Dallas.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
