Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

5435 Melrose Ave

5435 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Melrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Executive New Construction Modern SFA unit with a huge back yard.

5433 Melrose is a great location, close to Knox-Henderson, Greenville Ave and downtown Dallas. Very quiet street and walkable to great dining, entertaining and shopping. Simple and elegant design with clean lines and high-quality materials throughout. Highly energy-efficient home with foam insulation. Open concept living extended sightlines to the large back yard. Huge Master suite and 2 good size guest beds with their own bathrooms. Remarkable Beautiful rooftop deck providing great entertaining space, with views of Downtown Dallas.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5713232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Melrose Ave have any available units?
5435 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5435 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Melrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 Melrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

