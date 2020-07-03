All apartments in Dallas
5435 Ellsworth

5435 Ellsworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Ellsworth Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nicely updated Half Duplex with 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Close to SMU and walkable to Mockingbird Station and Greenville Avenue. This floorplan is great for students or roommates. Property has hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, attached 4 car private garage parking and a great paved concrete courtyard for BBQ's and get togethers. The Katy Trail bike path extension goes right by the property too so you can ride or jog through Uptown Dallas easily and all the way down to the American Airlines Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Ellsworth have any available units?
5435 Ellsworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5435 Ellsworth have?
Some of 5435 Ellsworth's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Ellsworth currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Ellsworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Ellsworth pet-friendly?
No, 5435 Ellsworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5435 Ellsworth offer parking?
Yes, 5435 Ellsworth offers parking.
Does 5435 Ellsworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Ellsworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Ellsworth have a pool?
No, 5435 Ellsworth does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Ellsworth have accessible units?
No, 5435 Ellsworth does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Ellsworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 Ellsworth has units with dishwashers.

