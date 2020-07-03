5435 Ellsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Nicely updated Half Duplex with 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Close to SMU and walkable to Mockingbird Station and Greenville Avenue. This floorplan is great for students or roommates. Property has hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, attached 4 car private garage parking and a great paved concrete courtyard for BBQ's and get togethers. The Katy Trail bike path extension goes right by the property too so you can ride or jog through Uptown Dallas easily and all the way down to the American Airlines Center.