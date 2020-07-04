All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

5422 Southwestern Boulevard

5422 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Step inside this dreamy Devonshire home with stylish rooms and open spaces. Thoughtful details and stunning updates are found throughout this completely remodeled and expanded home. The kitchen has a large center island and opens to the den, French doors take you outside to the covered screened porch centered around a stone fireplace. The downstairs master suite is the perfect intimate location away from the rest of the house. Upstairs is a gameroom, two beds and baths, a study and balcony. Create a new and exciting life in this original and uniquely classic home. Commanding the southern corner of Chadbourne and Southwestern, your next adventure awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
5422 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 5422 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5422 Southwestern Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

