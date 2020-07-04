5422 Southwestern Boulevard

Amenities
Step inside this dreamy Devonshire home with stylish rooms and open spaces. Thoughtful details and stunning updates are found throughout this completely remodeled and expanded home. The kitchen has a large center island and opens to the den, French doors take you outside to the covered screened porch centered around a stone fireplace. The downstairs master suite is the perfect intimate location away from the rest of the house. Upstairs is a gameroom, two beds and baths, a study and balcony. Create a new and exciting life in this original and uniquely classic home. Commanding the southern corner of Chadbourne and Southwestern, your next adventure awaits.