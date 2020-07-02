All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:17 AM

5410 Victor Street

5410 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath Prairie Style home in Junius Heights, completely remodeled in 2014. The kitchen features tile counter tops, decorative back splash, ample cabinet space, and white appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal. Versatile floor plan has Living Room, Dining Room and Den, perfect for a home office. Convenient location, close to Knox-Henderson, Lakewood, Deep Ellum, Downtown and the Sante Fe Hiking and Bike Trail. Large fenced in yard. $40 Application Fee per Adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Victor Street have any available units?
5410 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Victor Street have?
Some of 5410 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 5410 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5410 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 5410 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 5410 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 5410 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

