Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:36 PM

5355 Richard Ave Backhouse

5355 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5355 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now! Brand New upstairs two bedroom one bathroom Garage Apartment - Available Now! Brand new upstairs two bedroom one bathroom garage apartment . This unit is 704 sq ft and comes with updated kitchen which features brand new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also features washer and dryer connections, private balcony off of the living room. This unit only comes with street parking.Note.If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis, To Apply, go to our website

(RLNE5467876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have any available units?
5355 Richard Ave Backhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have?
Some of 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Richard Ave Backhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse is pet friendly.
Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse offers parking.
Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have a pool?
No, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have accessible units?
No, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Richard Ave Backhouse does not have units with dishwashers.

