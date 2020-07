Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is a spacious and newly remodeled house in the vibrant Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson area. This home comes furnished with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Walkable to several bars, restaurants and shops. Large backyard with tables, Weber gas grill, perfect for get-togethers. Won't last long.