5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Studio Condo Unit in Gated Community in North Dallas. Living Space, Dining Space, Bathroom and Walk in Closet. Great Space to Stay and get to all the activity in Addison, Plano or Dallas. Enjoy the community pool and gated common area. Covered Parking space included. Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included. (Owner's personal effects are excluded from lease). Covered Patio with storage closet. Agents see Supplemental for How to Lease Our Property. You must submit Co-Broker Agree and W-9. Payment is made upon move-in.