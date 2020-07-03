All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 15 2020 at 4:47 AM

5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive

5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Studio Condo Unit in Gated Community in North Dallas. Living Space, Dining Space, Bathroom and Walk in Closet. Great Space to Stay and get to all the activity in Addison, Plano or Dallas. Enjoy the community pool and gated common area. Covered Parking space included. Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included. (Owner's personal effects are excluded from lease). Covered Patio with storage closet. Agents see Supplemental for How to Lease Our Property. You must submit Co-Broker Agree and W-9. Payment is made upon move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have any available units?
5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have?
Some of 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Bent Tree Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

