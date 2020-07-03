All apartments in Dallas
5322 Maple Springs Boulevard
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:15 AM

5322 Maple Springs Boulevard

5322 Maple Springs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5322 Maple Springs Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5322 Maple Springs Blvd. 75235 VACANT and READY...One story with 2 large master suites (jumbo walk-in closets and luxury marble baths for each) plus small study...built in 2003...high ceilings throughout...open kitchen dining living with gas fireplace...plantation shutters...lawn mowing included...gated drive with 2 car garage...gas cooktop, dishwasher, built in wall oven & microwave, fridge, washer, dryer, NEST thermostat included...iconic Oak Lawn Heights area walking distance to Medical District...2 wall mounted TV’s stay...some furniture can stay if needed...floors are wood and marble with new carpet In bedrooms...OWNER AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have any available units?
5322 Maple Springs Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have?
Some of 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Maple Springs Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 Maple Springs Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

