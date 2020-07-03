5322 Maple Springs Boulevard

Amenities

5322 Maple Springs Blvd. 75235 VACANT and READY...One story with 2 large master suites (jumbo walk-in closets and luxury marble baths for each) plus small study...built in 2003...high ceilings throughout...open kitchen dining living with gas fireplace...plantation shutters...lawn mowing included...gated drive with 2 car garage...gas cooktop, dishwasher, built in wall oven & microwave, fridge, washer, dryer, NEST thermostat included...iconic Oak Lawn Heights area walking distance to Medical District...2 wall mounted TV’s stay...some furniture can stay if needed...floors are wood and marble with new carpet In bedrooms...OWNER AGENT