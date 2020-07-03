All apartments in Dallas
5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:18 AM

5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing Location two blocks from UTSW and Dart Rail, first full updated condo. Kitchen features granite counter eat at bar with space for three stainless steel, light colored no maintenance laminate hardwoods thru out. NO Carpet. Parking fro two cars one reserved covered. Small complex of 56 with nice pool area gated small patio, and beautiful tree lined street. Dart line is steps away. UTSW and Parkland Hospital Downtown are right here. North Dallas Toll way and interstate 35 access within 5 minutes. Great roommate plan and or home office walk-in shower in master. Available now! Washer dyer included and water and hot water included in rent. from Cedar springs west on Hudnall left on Fleetwood Oak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have any available units?
5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

