Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

5308 Miller Ave

5308 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This amazing custom built executive home is truly a must stay. This home was built in 2018 and has amazing upgrades through out. A gourmet kitchen with Wolff appliances and built for entertaining. Large master bedroom, closet master bath with soaking tub. Beautiful living area with fireplace and TV above. Screened porch with dining area and fireplace. This home will delight even the most discerning taste. Fully furnished and equipped home and kitchen. All utilities, wifi, yard and home care included. This home includes our AW Platinum Concierge including car service to the property at check in and provisioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Miller Ave have any available units?
5308 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Miller Ave have?
Some of 5308 Miller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Miller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Miller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Miller Ave offers parking.
Does 5308 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Miller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 5308 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 5308 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Miller Ave has units with dishwashers.

