5308 Miller Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This amazing custom built executive home is truly a must stay. This home was built in 2018 and has amazing upgrades through out. A gourmet kitchen with Wolff appliances and built for entertaining. Large master bedroom, closet master bath with soaking tub. Beautiful living area with fireplace and TV above. Screened porch with dining area and fireplace. This home will delight even the most discerning taste. Fully furnished and equipped home and kitchen. All utilities, wifi, yard and home care included. This home includes our AW Platinum Concierge including car service to the property at check in and provisioning.