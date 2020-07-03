5306 Willis Avenue

Amenities

Ideal location in between Knox Henderson & Lower Greenville. Live in the most desirable area in DFW - Beautiful, downstairs floor 2 BR 1 BA 1940's brick duplex available with original hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, balcony, stainless appliances, a full sized washer and dryer in the garage. Kitchen and bathrooms updated last year! Hot water heaters replaced in the last 2 years, AC Furnace replaced on both units in the last 4 years, new gate! Walk to Knox Henderson, jog to Katy Trail or lower Greenville, uber to Deep Ellum and bike to White Rock!