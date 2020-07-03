All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5306 Willis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5306 Willis Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:27 PM

5306 Willis Avenue

5306 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5306 Willis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal location in between Knox Henderson & Lower Greenville. Live in the most desirable area in DFW - Beautiful, downstairs floor 2 BR 1 BA 1940's brick duplex available with original hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, balcony, stainless appliances, a full sized washer and dryer in the garage. Kitchen and bathrooms updated last year! Hot water heaters replaced in the last 2 years, AC Furnace replaced on both units in the last 4 years, new gate! Walk to Knox Henderson, jog to Katy Trail or lower Greenville, uber to Deep Ellum and bike to White Rock!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Willis Avenue have any available units?
5306 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 5306 Willis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5306 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5306 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 Willis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5306 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5306 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Willis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University